Gail S. Martini, 76, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Prince Frederick, Md., passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at her home. She was born Jan. 24, 1947, in Perth Amboy, N.J., daughter of the late Charles Austin Morris and Helen Adele (Green) Morris.
Martini worked as an accountant for Truland Electrical and Systems Planning Corp.
She was a fun-loving person who adored her family and life itself. To know Martini was to love her, and everyone loved her and her zest for life. She enjoyed traveling and was an avid animal-lover.
In addition to her parents, Martini was preceded in death by her son, Joel Fowler. Surviving her is her husband of 30 years, Robert E. Martini Jr.; a daughter, Kimberly Fowler Goff (and Robert); and two grandchildren, Lindsay and Christian Goff.
A celebration of Martini’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.