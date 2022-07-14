Gail A. Dawson, 79, of Selbyville, Del., and formerly of Chadds Ford, Pa., passed away peacefully, Saturday, July 9, 2022, at her home. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Oct. 27, 1942, daughter of the late Harry T. Yeager and Margaret H. (Williamson) Yeager.
She worked as a teacher’s aide at Chadds Ford Elementary and as a bookkeeper for Appletree Answers prior to her retirement.
Family was very important to Dawson. She always made time for her family and for her community, serving with the Swann Keys Ladies Auxiliary. She never missed a birthday, anniversary or special occasion with a thoughtful card to celebrate every moment.
Dawson is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, John and Lynne Ratliff of Wilmington, Del., and Michael and Emily Ratliff of Marietta, Ga.; a sister, Peggie Acampora of Canton, Pa.; and six grandchildren, Reece, Hayden, Mackenzie, Ellis, Braden and Hudson Ratliff.
A celebration of Dawson’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at St. Matthews By-the-Sea United Methodist Church, 1000 Coastal Highway, Fenwick Island, Del. A second celebration will be held at noon on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 316 Kennett Pike, Kennett Square, PA 19348. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dawson’s name to St. Matthews By-the-Sea United Methodist Church, 1000 Coastal Highway, Fenwick Island, DE, 19944. Condolences can be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.