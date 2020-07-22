G. Douglas “Doug” Juckett, 80, of Ocean Pines, Md., passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Mackey & Pam Stansell House of Coastal Hospice in Ocean Pines. He was born on May 27, 1940, in Sussex, N.J., son of the late George H. Juckett and Elsie (Smith) Juckett.
Juckett served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1962. He retired in 1990 from the Anne Arundel County (Md.) Police Department after 30 years of dedicated service. Juckett was an active member of the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club for 30 years and of American Legion Post 166 in Ocean City, Md.
In addition to his parents, Juckett was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Stephanie A. Spencer. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Dorothy A. Juckett; five children, Robert Spencer Jr. and his wife, Cheryl, of Chester, Md., Kimberly Juckett, Mark Juckett, Todd Juckett and Scott Juckett, all of Deale, Md.; six grandchildren, Bobby and Ray Spencer, Zakary Juckett, Natalie Juckett, Mark J. Juckett and Jessica Barker; a sister, Mary Tharpe and her husband, Moffette; two nieces, Robin Warren, and Deborah Gregory and her spouse, Donnie; three nephews, Casey Catterton and his wife, Ana, Michael Catterton and his wife, Amy, and Joel Catterton and his wife, Beth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mackey & Pam Stansell House; 1500 Ocean Pkwy.; Ocean Pines, MD 21811 (also https://coastalhospice.org), or to Ocean City-Berlin Optimists Club; P.O. Box 1403; Berlin MD 21811. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club. Arrangements were by Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service in Berlin, Md. Condolences may be sent online at www.easternshorecremation.com.