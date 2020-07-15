Frederick William “Fred” Kahler, 86, of Frankford, Del., formerly of Rosedale, Md., passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Md. He was born Aug. 28, 1933, on a farm in Baltimore County, Md., a son of the late Fred Kahler and Elizabeth Ann (Magsamen) Kahler.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, in the Medical Corps. He retired from the telephone company in 1986 with 32 years of service.
Kahler was a charter member and past commander of the American Legion Post 24 of Dagsboro, Del. He also was a Sunday-school superintendent and a deacon at the Ocean View Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, Kahler was preceded in death by a son, Frederick W. Kahler Jr., in 2008, and a brother, Walter Kahler. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Gwendolyn Ann (Funk) Kahler; three children, Charissa Joachimowski of Frankford, Karen Monk and her husband, Donald, of Brooksville, Fla., and Christopher Kahler and his wife, Beth Ann, alsos of Frankford; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Verna Bartel, and her husband, Paul, of Baltimore, Md.
A funeral service will be held at noon, with visitation starting at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del. Face masks and social-distancing protocols will be required for guests. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 Dupont Blvd.; Georgetown, Del., 19947, or to the Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org). Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.