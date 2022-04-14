Frederick W. “Fred” Sach, 88, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, surrounded by family, at Riddle Memorial Hospital in Media, Pa. Over the past few years, his determination and resilience was apparent through a multitude of illnesses, being cared for by his devoted wife of 58 years, Jeanne. He was born on Jan. 5, 1934, in Chester, Pa., and spent his formative years in Woodlyn, Pa.
Sach would be the first person to tell people how much he loved being husband, father, mentor and friend, and how truly blessed he was. He had an infectious sense of humor and quick wit, while being the finite definition of a good man. All who knew him understood that he loved enriching the community by working with young people, so he dedicated his time and energy by opening his heart and serving as a father to so many.
A graduate of Ridley High School in 1953, he continued his education for his undergraduate degree at West Chester University and master’s degree at University of Pennsylvania. He began his teaching career in 1957 as a junior high physical science teacher, where he also met the love of his life, Jeanne, who shared a mutual appreciation for classical music. They would spend time listening to all the classics while grading papers, and eventually, Sach convinced Jeanne to join his congregation at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, as their organist. St. Matthew’s later served as the location of their wedding, on Dec. 28, 1963. Sach could also be found in the Sunday-school classroom as a teacher, church council and education committee member, or in the choir pew as a member of the senior choir.
While Fred and Jeanne Sach established their family home in Brookhaven, Pa., they also enjoyed spending their time in Bethany Beach, Del. Bethany Beach was like a second home, with many family visits, life events and memories made.
His love of music and the arts would continue throughout his life, as a subscriber to the Philadelphia Orchestra and annual trips to New York City to enjoy Broadway shows with his family. Sach could always be found in the front row of his children’s and grandchildren’s performances, as their biggest cheerleader.
In Scouting since the age of 12, Fred served as Scoutmaster of Woodlyn Troop 43 for 60 years, personifying the Scout Law as an honorable, trustworthy, prepared and godly leader. His scouting awards include the Scoutmaster’s Award for Training, the Order of Merit and the Silver Beaver Award. When not at the cabin in Milmont, he could be found behind the movie camera as the Ridley Football videographer for more than 50 years. For his service to Ridley Football, he was the first non-athlete to ever receive the Edward F. & William J. Burke Memorial Award as Sportsman of the Year, in 2004. He was also a long-time member of the Masonic Lodge, originally in Chester, Pa.
Fred and Jeanne Sach shared a love of travel and camping, visiting all 50 U.S. states. On the road with his family, he could always be found behind the camera, capturing memories. Once they both retired, they could be found on cruise ships to new ports of call with loved ones. Fred Sach could be found supporting hometown Ridley football and was an avid supporter of the Eagles. He had a sweet tooth for anything chocolate and never tired of Turner Classic Movies.
Sach was preceded in death by his parents, Fritz and Viola Sach; Jeanne’s parents, Ralph and Frances Gates; his beloved daughter, Phyllis Jeanne Sach; loving brother, Casey Sach; and sister-in-laws Anne Bartow, Pat Ricci and Esther Sach. He is survived by his best friend and wife, Jeanne Gates Sach of Brookhaven; daughter, Lois Anne Sach (and Mark Binder, father of Victoria and Sasha) of Wallingford, Pa.; daughter Rebecca “Becky” Sach Herberson (and James Herberson) of New Freedom, Pa.; grandchildren Victoria Phyllis Binder, Sasha Rose Binder and Dylan Jacob Herberson; brother-in-law Dennis Bartow of Bethany Beach, Del.; and many close nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends whom he loved. Family was everything to Fred Sach.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home in Media, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Saturday, May 14, at 1 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church (Woodlyn, Pa.), followed by a reception in the church social hall. A private burial will occur. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested directing a donation to Woodlyn Troop 43, where they plan to establish the Frederick W. Sach Scouting Memorial Scholarship. Donations can be sent to the “Frederick W. Sach Scouting Memorial Scholarship” at 601 Media Parkway in Wallingford, PA 19086, with checks being written to Woodlyn Troop 43.