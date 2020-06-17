Frederick J. “Fritz” Durnan, 82, of Georgetown, Del., and formerly of Wilmington, Del., passed away in the care of the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford on June 9, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1938, to the late James Durnan and Irene (MacDonald) Durnan in Wilmington.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, had trade-school training as a bricklayer and was a construction supervisor in heavy construction, for housing, buildings, major roadways, bridge work and other industry projects. Durnan and his brother, Paul, owned P&F Construction, where they hired his nephews Joe Maney, the late Richard J. Durnan, the late Donald Durnan, Jimmy Durnan, Casey Durnan, Tommy Durnan, Jeffery Durnan and Tommy Maney.
Durnan and his nephew Arthur founded a two-man motorcycle club, Dirty Neck Durnans. He and his wife, Margaret “Peggy” Durnan shared other businesses, such as Durnan’s Sub Shop and M.F. Farms. The couple were active with Wilmington districts and political committees.
He dabbled in music and loved harmonized voices. He was a devout Roman Catholic, serving in the parish of St. Michael the Archangel and Mary Mother of Peace Roman Catholic Church. Durnan spent many years cutting the church’s grass with his buddy, Stacy Stubbs-John. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Durnan was very big into family, and he held family hog-roasts over the course of four decades, loving, sharing and celebrating with family and friends.
Durnan was in death by a daughter, Lynda K. Durnan; his brothers James, Arthur, Robert, Thomas, Richard, Paul, Phillip and infant twins; and his sisters, Irene Toomey and Rita Maney. He is survived by his wife of 56 passionate years, Margaret Virginia (Hodgson) Durnan; two children, Colleen A. (Durnan) Martucci and Adam J. Durnan; Rafe W. Hurd and many foster children; four grandchildren, Caylie Martucci, Conner Durnan, Megan Hurd and Keren Rams (Red); and many extended family members and friends.
Visitation was to be held on June 14, 2020, at Watson Funeral Home, with interment held privately at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, both in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.