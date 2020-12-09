Frederick B. “Fred” Patrick, 96, of Milton, Del., formerly of Bernville, Pa., and Pennsville, N.J., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Patrick was born in Carneys Point, N.J., on Dec. 29, 1923, and graduated from Penns Grove Regional High School. He then proudly served his country in the Army Corps of Engineers, working on the Manhattan Project. He was a talented plumber, electrician and builder. He had a successful career with the DuPont Company in Deepwater, N.J., as a lab technician with 36 years of service. He was a former Mason and a member of the NRA. Patrick enjoyed wood crafting, drawing, hunting and biking. He and his beloved wife, Marion, were proud of the fact that they walked the Appalachian Trail.
In addition to his mother, Ethel Pettit, Patrick was preceded in death by his wife, Marion Tice Patrick. He is survived by his three daughters, Connie Lynne Bainbridge and her husband, Ron, Karen Diane Samuels and her husband, Ron, and Laura Cavanaugh and her husband, Ezio; four stepchildren, Larry McDade, Robert McDade, Pat Fischer and James McDade; three grandchildren, Kimberly Yontosh, Rachel Smith and Stephanie Madden; four great-grandchildren, Chase Madden, Kolby Yontosh, Carter Madden and Karly Yontosh; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Services and burial were to be private.