Freda E. Hudson Burton, 84, passed away on July 26, 2021, after a long illness. A native of Lewes, Del., she was born at the then-Beebe Hospital on March 5, 1937, daughter of the late Richard T. Hudson Sr. and Myrtle E. (Veasey) Hudson.
Burton’s Sussex County roots ran deep, being the youngest of 12 Hudson siblings raised in Harbeson and the granddaughter of George and Virginia Veasey of Coolspring.
She never met a stranger, always had a big smile and was willing to help anyone in need. She was blessed with a group of girlfriends from Lewes, many of whom were best friends for more than 50 years. One could count on seeing “The Golden Girls” (Freda, Marlys Cowen, Barbara Jean Yeager, Charlotte Bastian and Ann Moore), their laughter and cheers filling the air, as they watched Cape football and field hockey, chairs front row at the Lewes Christmas and Doodah parades, and toes tapping during summer performances at Stango Park.
Burton was well-known for her baking skills and, after raising her family, established Freda’s Favorites. She sold her selection of sweet breads and cakes in many local businesses, bed-and-breakfasts and produce stands throughout eastern Sussex County until her retirement.
As a lifetime member of St. Peters Episcopal Church, Burton could be found volunteering at the annual July Art Show, church dinners and bake sales, and in the church store. Some of her happiest days during the past year were seeing the new steeple cross installed and the beautifully renovated interior.
She enjoyed organizing the annual Hudson-Veasey family reunions for many decades and monthly breakfasts with the clan elders. She looked forward to these family get-togethers and catching up on family news. She was extremely close with her cousins, as well as her 15 nephews and 13 nieces.
Burton’s family sent a special thank-you to her aides, Yuriah, Carmose, Brenda and Kenicia, for their compassion and, to the team at Delaware Hospice, their heartfelt gratitude for ensuring a peaceful and comfortable end to a long, well-lived life.
Most of all, Burton loved her family and those who called her Mom, Grandma, Grammy, Gigi, sister, aunt or friend. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents, Burton was preceded in death by her brothers William Hudson, Frederick Hudson, Richard Hudson Jr., Francis Hudson and Edward Hudson; her sisters Virginia Stripp, Mildred Christfield, Betty Shilling and Shirley Hudson; and her eldest son, William Virden “Skip” Burton III.
She is survived by her children Chris Hocker Allen (and Bob) of Ocean View, Bruce R. Burton of Milton, Sandra Burton Strahosky (and Bill) of Mechanicsburg Pa., Charles R. “Randy” Burton (and Riki) of Lewes and Collette Pepper of Bridgeville; her 16 treasured grandchildren, Brad Allen (and Rachel) and Blair Allen (and Laura), Bruce Burton Jr., Carey Burton, Joseph Bradford, Crystal Bradford, Dustin Bradford (and Laura), Jessica Bradford and Lynn Bradford, Charlie Burton, Will Burton and Bennie Burton, Ian Cosgrove and Taylor Harrigan, Mike Harrigan and Justin Harrigan; her 10 beloved great-grandchildren: Chloe Allen, Miles Allen, Kaylee Bradford, Tyler Bradford, Patrick Bradford, Starr Bradford, Hayden Bradford, Kason Bradford, Juliana Bradford,and Bonita Bradford; and her brothers Joseph Hudson of Lewes and Robert Hudson of Seaford.
Burton’s life will be celebrated at St. Peters Episcopal Church, Second Street, Lewes, Del., on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at noon, with visitation beginning in the church at 11 a.m. Interment will be private, at St. Peters Cemetery, Pilottown Road, Lewes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Burton’s memory to the Beebe Medical Foundation, c/o Tunnel Cancer Center, 902 Savannah Road, Lewes DE 19958. Arrangements were entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. Burton’s life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.