Frank R. Basile Sr., 79, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., ended his journey on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, after a brave fight with pancreatic cancer. He was born on May 13, 1943, in Brooklyn, N.Y., son of the late Natoli Basile and Helen (Mazurkewicz) Basile.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S Army, having served from 1961 to 1968, and was a member of American Legion Post 28 of Millsboro, Del. He supported deployed troops in heart and soul, wearing his red shirt every Friday. His neighbors would watch each day to see if the Stars & Stripes proudly waved from the flagpole at the front of the house.
He served his community as a member of the Mountain Lodge Park Fire Department and the Blooming Grove Volunteer Ambulance Corps. He also served as an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy and as a dispatcher for the Dewey Beach Police Department. He was long involved in local politics and became known as “the guy to call to see who to vote for.” He served on many boards and committees in the town of Blooming Grove, N.Y. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
He was a dynamic salesperson and could take the worst sales routes and turn them around by working hard and providing excellent service to his customers. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was always ready to share a joke with anyone he met.
As an entrepreneur, he co-owned Alba Taxi and Strong-Basile Funeral Home with his wife, Barbara. After graduating from McAllister Institute of Mortuary Science, he had a distinguished career in the funeral industry, serving as turnaround specialist for Service Corporation International, and working at the New York City funeral homes of Frank E. Campbell, Walter B. Cooke, Riverside Chapel, Jeffer’s Brothers and National Funeral Car. In his positions, he gained a reputation as a fair and honest leader.
After moving to Delaware in 2003, he enjoyed reading and doing word puzzles. In a short while boredom set in, and he returned to the funeral field, spending14 years working for Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium.
He was a devoted, hardworking and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin, uncle and friend.
Besile was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Barbara Basile, and his sister, Carole Basile. He is survived by his children, Frank Besile Jr. (and Mary Ann), James (and Ellen), Matt (and Dan); his grandchildren, Matthew Basile (and Alexandra), Austin Basile, Kathleen Rafferty (and John) and Declan Basile; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday Aug. 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, Del. Friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will take place privately, at a later date, in Warwick, N.Y. All who cannot attend in person are being invited to join the services via live streaming by visiting http://www.parsellfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/permalink/10613763/LTWebcast. In lieu of flowers, the family requested contributions to Blooming Grove Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 7 North St. Washingtonville, NY 10992. Besile’s life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.