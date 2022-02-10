Frank Leonard Condit, 44, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born in Wilmington, Del., on June 10, 1977, son of Paul C. Condit and Joan Ann (Payton) Condit.
He had previously worked for Walker & Son Lawn in Millsboro, Del., and the Goodwill in New Castle, Del. In his youth, he was a gymnast and was very athletic. He loved playing his guitar and writing poetry. He was also a Philadelphia Eagles and Flyers fan, and enjoyed watching them on TV.
Condit was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Fletcher and Laura Condit; his maternal grandparents, Paul L. Payton and Nancy Payton; and his maternal great-grandmother, Mary Ada Payton. He is survived by his mother, Joan A. Condit of Millsboro, Del.; father, Paul C. Condit of Wilmington, Del.; two brothers, Jason Condit of Smyrna, Del., and Eric Condit of Wilmington, Del.; and multiple nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested contributions to the GoFundMe page that has been setup to defray funeral expenses, by visiting www.gofund.me/dc76fee0. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.