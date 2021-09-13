Frank L. Hopson, 93, of Selbyville, Del., and formerly of Port Tobacco, Md., passed away on Sept. 6, 2021. He was born on March 18, 1928, in Oklahoma, where he was raised.
Hopson retired from the U.S. Army after 27 years, and had a long legal career with the Federal Judicial Center as a legal administrator, and then with the State of Maryland as a court commissioner. He was also a retired Catholic deacon at St. Ignatius Hilltop in Port Tobacco, Md.
A funeral Mass was to be held at St. Ignatius Hilltop in Port Tobacco, Md. on Saturday, Sept. 11. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Hopson’s memory to St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del.