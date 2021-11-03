Frank J. Emmi Sr., 93, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Chester, Pa., died at home on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. He was born and raised in Chester.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Korean War, and was a Purple Heart recipient for his service in 1951. He retired to Millsboro in 1993.
Emmi was preceded in death by his wife, Helen (McKniff) Emmi; and a daughter, Joanne Emmi Judefind. He is survived by his sons, Frank Emmi Jr., James Emmi and John Emmi;daughters, Madeline Emmi and Judy Emmi Wright; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Anthony Emmi.
A viewing will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church, 30839 Mount Joy Road, Millsboro, Del., where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.