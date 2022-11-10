Frank Henry “Franz” Dorsch Jr., 71, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Beebe Health Care in Lewes, Del. He was born in Baltimore, Md., on Jan. 20, 1951, to Agnes Shifflet Dorsch and the late Frank H. Dorsch Sr.
He married the love of his life on June 28, 1970, in Dorsey, Md. Together they raised one daughter. He retired from Eastman Kodak, where he had worked as a field engineer for about 23 years. He and his wife, Gail, then moved from Dorsey, Md., to Millsboro, Del. He worked part-time for PotNets security.
He loved photography, woodworking and, more recently, blow art, and other hobbies too numerous to list. He was very outgoing, kind, caring and had the ability to read people. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed.
Dorsch is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Gail L. Dorsch of Millsboro, Del.; his daughter, Kristina Lilly, her husband, Charles, and his grandchildren, Catherine and Benjamin Lilly of Elkridge, Md.; three sisters, Janet Nevelus, Joyce Sperry and Marjorie Webster. He also leaves behind special friends Rob Dunlop, Cynthia Fields and Carrie Freitag; feline friends Poe and Mookie; as well as extended family members and friends.
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134 or donations @copdfoundation.org. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Letters of condolence may be emailed via www.watsonfh.com.