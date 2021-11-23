Frank Fox Hogate, 85, of Selbyville, Del., died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born in Alloway, N.J., son of the late Charles Spayd Hogate and Laura (Zane) Hogate.
He had many occupations throughout his career. He was a manager at JC Penney’s in New Jersey before moving to Dover, Del. In Dover, he was co-owner of Vane’s Florist and dabbled in real estate before becoming a correction’s officer with the Department of Corrections in Dover and Wilmington.
Hogate had a special love for Little League baseball. He was a coach and umpire for many years at the Dover Little League Complex. He also loved to hunt, play golf and country dance, and was an avid reader. His love of country dancing led him to meeting the love of his life, Beverly Hogate.
After his retirement, Hogate fell in love with the game of golf. He could be found on the golf course weekly, with Beverly or his friends from the Ocean City (Md.) Elks Club, where he was an active member. He and Beverly enjoyed dancing at the Elks Club, and their many golf trips up and down the East Coast with the MISGA organization.
He was a happy and easy-going man. Whenever asked how he was, he would usually reply, “Great.” He truly loved his children and grandchildren. They held a special place in his heart. He never complained, even when his house was taken over by his grandchildren and many pets. He just embraced the chaos and enjoyed the sweets. He would like to be remembered as a quiet but witty man who loved his family and friends.
Hogate was preceded in death by a son and a daughter, Frank Hogate Jr. and Margaret Schutte. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Beverly I. Hogate of Selbyville, Del.; his children, Marie Hogate Thatcher of Arizona, Clyde Hogate of Sebastian, Fla.,, and Ryan Hogate of Smyrna, Del.; three sisters, Ethel Buehler of Salem, N.J., Louise Ecert of Pennsville, N.J., and Frances Masten of Dover, Del.; his step-children, Kim Mazzella of Chicago, Ill., Michelle Flanagan of Brookville, Md., and Noelle Dorment of Kensington, Md., and Christopher Isemann of Huntersville, N.C.; 11 grandchildren; 12 step-grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID restrictions and concerns, the family would like no gathering at this time. A walk-through visitation was to be held Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hogate’s memory may be made to Ocean City Elks Lodge Scholarship Fund, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave., Ocean City, MD, or to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.