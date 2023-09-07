Frank Edward Koch, 91, passed away peacefully, with his family at his bedside, in Selbyville, Del., on Aug. 23, 2023. He was born on April 19, 1932, in Baltimore, Md., and remained in Maryland until 2020, when he and his wife moved to Delaware with his daughter and son-in-law.
Koch served the country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, from January 1953 to December 1954.
He always worked hard to support his family. His occupations ranged from making ice cream to driving a truck. He retired as a Union truck driver in 1995. He enjoyed boating, working on cars, and family time. In his younger years as a father, he would build his children bicycles from new and old parts. He would take the family on Sunday drives in “The Country,” as he would say when they were growing up.
He was a quiet man who cherished his wife and loved his family. His life and beliefs were old-fashioned. He lived a very simple and happy life. “We will miss him and treasure all our memories of him.”
Koch was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 71 years, Lucille (Lintz) Koch; and his parents, Frank Koch Sr. and Helen (Reddish) Koch. Frank and Lucille Koch raised six children, Kathy (and Mike) Gillespie, Frank III (and Cecilia), Brenda (and Tim) Burrell, Mark (and Cheryl), Mike (and Mary) and Lucy (and Ray) Turnage. He also is survived by many grandchildren, great-grands, great-great-grands; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a private service at the Glen Haven Cemetery in Glen Burnie, Md., at the discretion of the family. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.