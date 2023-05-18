Frank D. Marden, just shy of 88, of Vero Beach, Fla., went to be with the Lord May 3, 2023. He was born in Roxbury, Mass., on May 25, 1935, to proud parents Charles and Leona Marden. He had been a resident of Vero Beach for almost 25 years after coming from Cherry Hill, N.J.
Marden graduated from Framingham High School in Framingham, Mass., before attending Northeastern University in Boston, where he received his undergraduate degree. He then went on to attend Boston University Law School, where he received his doctorate in law. He married the love of his life, his missing bookend, Jessie M. Marden, on June 11, 1994, in Cherry Hill.
He was a colonel in the U.S. Army and a federal judge prior to his retirement. He enjoyed participating in activities at the churches he attended, where he was the president of United Methodist Men’s group and a member of the Band of Brothers. He also enjoyed bowling, playing backgammon “challenges” before dinner with Jessie, playing games with friends and family (especially cornhole) and traveling, and had a passion for antique cars.
Marden was preceded in death by his father, Charles Marden; mother, Leona Marden; stepmother, Eleanor Marden; sister, Betty Lee Ward; brother-in-law, Pat Osborn; and stepson, Todd Cheeseman. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Jessie M. Marden; children, Laura, Tim (and Jeannmarie) and Kristen (and Craig); stepchildren, Tammie and Jason (and Megan); daughter-in-law, Susan; grandchildren, Robert (and Rachel), James, Cyrus, Brandon (and Meghan), Mikey, Jac and Michael Patrick; a great-grandson, Arlo Wesley; a brother, Charles (and Annette); sisters, Maureen (and Mike) and Charlene; nieces; nephews; and by His Grace many, many friends.
Love forever and a day.
All for His Glory.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hyland Boulevard, Staten Island, NY, NY 10306, or First Methodist Church (for the school fund), 1750 20th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960. A celebration of Marden’s life with military honors will be held Friday, June 2, 2023, 1 p.m. at St. Matthews UMC, 1000 Coastal Highway, Fenwick Island, DE 19944. A reception is to follow at Clendaniel Hall.