Frank Casey, 77, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Rhode Island, passed away on April 15, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born April 7, 1944, in Pawtucket, R.I., to the late John Joseph Casey and Cecile Marie LaPerche.
Casey was raised in Rhode Island and served in the U.S. Army, serving a tour in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged. He owned two businesses in his lifetime. He also worked as a limo driver (his favorite job), where he had the opportunity to meet and drive celebrities and meet many great people.
In Rhode Island, he was very active with Vietnam Veterans Post 818, where he had many friends. In Delaware, he was active with Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 1105. Casey’s greatest passion in life was helping other veterans in any way he could. Additionally, he was a super football fan, with the New England Patriots being his favorite team.
Casey had moved to Delaware approximately nine years ago with his wife of 21 years, Karen, where the two enjoyed retirement together.
In addition to his late parents, Casey was preceded in death by his Aunt Laura and Uncle Jack Hardy, and his aunts Francis Hargreaves and Claire Coleman. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen (Wheat) Casey; daughter, Kristyn Casey and her daughter, Eden, of Florida; son by marriage, Jason Johnston and his wife, Irene, and their children, Joshua, Sianna and Katrina, all of California; cousins in Rhode Island, Keith, Kevin and Michelle Hardy; and his neighbors of whom he was very fond, Thomas and Gail Johnson.
Cremation was to be private, at the request of the family. Burial with full military honors will take place on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing protocols will be observed, and masks must be worn by everyone participating in any aspect of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial donations to the Vietnam Veterans of America, Sussex County Chapter 1105, which can be sent to “VVA Chapter 1105,” attn. Roger Rose; 31665 Sloan Cove Rd.; Lewes, DE 19958.