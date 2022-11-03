Frank Anthony DeChurch, 97, of Dagsboro, Del., died on Oct. 20, 2022, after a short stay in the hospital. He was born in Sykesville, Pa., to Mary Ferrante DeChurch and Piacentino “Cassedy” DeChurch (DiCioccio), who were from the Abruzzo region of Italy.
He retired from the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad after 30 years, and then worked as a motor power and equipment specialist for the Federal Railway Administration for another 20 years. A hard worker and meticulous throughout his career, he put in many hours walking on train tracks and climbing up diesel engines, inspecting for safety problems.
At a young age, DeChurch learned to shoot and hunt in the deep forests of north-central Pennsylvania, where he grew up. After World War II, he, his brother and his brother-in-law built a hunting camp in what is now the Moshannon State Forest, where family and friends gathered for picnics and hunting parties. He also participated in pistol shooting competitions and became an expert aim; when living near Baltimore, he often competed against FBI agents and police officers.
Music was important to the DeChurch family, and each child played a different instrument. Frank DeChurch was excellent on the trombone, and in the 1950s, played in combos, local Big Bands, and drum-and-bugle corps. He passed his love of the trombone to son Michael, who also became an excellent musician.
After he retired, he spent many hours working on his and Sandy’s house in Delaware, honing his Mr. Fix-It skills; he built a porch and a patio, and created an art studio for Sandy. One could often find him smoking his pipe and listening to his favorite music while tinkering in the garage.
DeChurch was preceded in death by his sisters, Florina (DeChurch) Null and Rose (DeChurch) Shenkle, and a brother, Vincent DeChurch. He and his wife, Sandy, also lost their beloved son, Michael Lawrence, who served in the U.S. Army as a Green Beret and paratrooper. DeChurch is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sandra DeChurch; his children, Deborah DeChurch (and Bill Corcoran) and Jennifer Grabowski (and Eric); his grandchildren, Phoebe (and Linda Paperella) and Peter Hanshew, and Owen, Eli, Alex and Logan Grabowski; his great-grandchildren, Sula and Sabato Fox; and his nieces and nephews.
It was DeChurch’s request that no service be held.