Francis W. “Frank” Culbert, 79, of Frankford, Del., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. He was born June 21, 1941, in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Francis Henry Culbert and Ida Louise (McCalicher) Culbert.
He was a graduate of Reading High School, Class of 1959. Culbert was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam Era. He was employed through the years as a clerk, welder, DJ and also owner and operator of 57 Hotel in Kunkletown, Pa.
He was a member of many different veterans’ organizations and many other clubs throughout the area. Culbert enjoyed taking vacations and swimming. He loved to DJ and was an avid Elvis fan.
Culbert is survived by his wife of eight-and-a-half years, Connie Lee Culbert; his stepsons, Richard Naugle II and Steven Naugle and his wife, Lisa; daughter, Teresa Marie Kreiser and her husband, David; sisters, Patricia Cramer, Mary Maioriello and Catherine Pepe; and six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his previous wife, Shirley Fassl.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Veterans Thrift Shop; 19287 Miller Rd.; Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971, or to any local veterans’ charity.
His wishes were to be cremated, and a graveside service will be held in the spring of 2021 at Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro, Pa. Arrangements are by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Md. Condolences may be sent online at www.jldavisfh.com.