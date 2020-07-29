Francis Patrick ‘Fran’ Dalgarn, 70, of West Fenwick Island, Del., passed away on July 21, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 21, 1949, in Wilmington, Del., son of Francis C. Dalgarn and Irene (Krakowski) Dalgarn.
Dalgarn was a 1967 graduate of Salesianum High School, attended the University of Delaware, was a veteran of the Navy, a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for more than 30 years and a member of the Diamond State Blues Society. He truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. He loved spending time with his family and his beloved dog, Sadie; and enjoyed fishing on the beach while listening to his blues music, chatting with friends, and being an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan.
The family extended their sincere thanks to the Henson Cancer Institute, Drs. Justin Kucinski and John Mansueti, their knowledgeable staff, the oncology team and Seasons Hospice.
Dalgarn will be dearly missed by his wife of 50 years, Janet (Buckworth) Dalgarn; daughters, Michelle Hagerty and her fiancé, Lou Himelreich, and Amanda Minner and her husband, Shane; and his four beloved grandchildren, Elisabeth Hagerty, Ian Hagerty, Benjamin Minner and Garrett Minner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Peninsula Regional Medical Foundation (memo: Henson Cancer Center in Berlin, Md.); 100 East Carroll St.; Salisbury, MD 21801. Services will be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.