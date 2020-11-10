Francis J. Hubbs Sr., 91, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Wilmington, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. He was born in Wilmington on June 27, 1929, son of the late Norman P. Hubbs Sr. and the late Anna (Hollinger) Hubbs.
Hubbs retired from work as an inspector with General Motors, with 32 years of service, in 1985. He was a former member of the Long Neck Lions Club and enjoyed fishing, crabbing and traveling. He will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband and father who worked hard to support his family.
In addition to his parents, Hubbs was preceded in death by two brothers, Leroy Hubbs and Norman P. Hubbs Jr., and a daughter, Shirley Blake. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Ruth E. (Pendexter) Hubbs; three children, Francis “Skip” J. Hubbs Jr. and his wife, Anita, of Fruitland, Md., Laurie Martin of Camden-Wyoming, Del., and Gary Pierce and his wife, Deborah, of Daytona, Fla.; a brother, Edward Hubbs and his wife, Janet, of Florida; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A prayer service will be held at 10 a.m., with visitation starting at 9 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Wilmington, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Seasons Hospice; 220 Continental Dr., Ste. 101; Newark, DE 19713. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.