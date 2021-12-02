Francis E. “Frank” Morris Sr., 92, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones, at home. He was born in Wilmington, Del., on May 24, 1929, to Clara Skotnitski and Fred Morris. He attended Salesianum High School, followed by enlistment in the U.S. Army.
After the Army, he married Mildred Mary Breslin, and together they raised five children while Frank Morris worked in the construction field. He started his own company and took pride in building houses and other areas of general contracting, with his son joining him in later years.
Morris was preceded in death by Mildred, his wife of 54 years; Kathleen Roberts, his daughter; his second wife, Helen Hertlein; Joe Williams, husband of his daughter Anne; Bill Moffa, husband of his daughter Claire; and four grandchildren. Surviving Morris is his daughter Anne Williams of Dagsboro, Del.; daughter Claire Moffa of Newark, Del.; son and daughter-in-law Frank Morris Jr. and Mildred Morris of Dagsboro, Del.; daughter and son-in-law Christine Iannone and David M. Iannone III of Wilmington, Del.; 16 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
The family offered special thanks to the nurses and aides of Compassionate Care Hospice for their kindness and care during this time.
Burial was to be at the Veterans Cemetery in Millsboro, Del., at a later date. The service will be private, as per his request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 20165 Office Circle, Suite 2, Georgetown, DE 19947, or an animal shelter of the giver’s choice. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.