Francis Anthony Avallone, 93, of Selbyville, Del., died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at home. He was born in Rochester, N.Y., son of the late Gene Avalone and Violet (Curingha) Avalone.
He was a retired research biologist at Armed Forces Institute of Pathology at the Walter Reed Campus in Washington, D.C. He served in U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, and was a member of the American Legion and VFW.
Avallone is survived by his wife, Hedwig G. Avallone; a daughter, Janice J. Patterson of Ocean Pines, Md.; a step-daughter, Marta Baxter of St. Thomas, V.I.; a brother, Robert Avalone, and his wife, Valerie, of Webster, N.Y.; his nephews, Chad and Craig Avalone of Webster, N.Y.; and a brother-in-law, Willi Kalvitis of West Chazy, N.Y.
A memorial service will be held later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in Avallone’s memory may be made to the National Federation of the Blind, 200 East Wells St. at Jernigan Place, Baltimore, MD 21230. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.