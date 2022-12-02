Frances Marion Shadel, 98, of Millville, Del., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at her home. Beloved family members were there at her side. With the family nickname of “Honey,” she lived a long, full life. She was born in Sewickley, Pa., on Aug. 15, 1924, daughter of the late Emil Jacob Vogel and the late Frances Zang Vogel.
She was loved and greatly appreciated by the many who came to know her — family, friends and her church family. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother… “our Mommom Shadel.” She lived her last years with kindness, faith in her Lord and determination to remain independent. She was an inspiration.
In addition to her parents, Shadel was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Edward Harold Shadel Jr.; her brother Emil J. Vogel Jr.; and a beloved granddaughter, Tara Sexton Blitz. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Vivienne Sexton, and a son-in-law, Phillip Sexton; and a son, Gregory Shadel, and a daughter-in-law, Lin Shadel. She was a most loving grandmother to Katherine E. Jones and Tia L. Sexton; great-grandmother to Caitlin B. O’Bier, Connor M. Blitz, Logan Jones and Mina Sexton; and great-great-grandmother to Maddie, McKenna, Bristol and Rowan O’Bier. Those little girls were her true joy.
Funeral services were to be held on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. It will be private, for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations be made to CHEER - Meals on Wheels, Coastal Leisure CHEER Center, P.O. Box 637, Ocean View, DE 19970. Condolences can be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.