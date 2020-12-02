Frances “Fran” (Bender) O’Keefe, 82, of Dagsboro, Del., and formerly of Preston, Md., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Nov. 21, 2020. She was born on Aug. 27, 1938, in Philadelphia, Pa., daughter of the late George and Matilda Bender.
She grew up in Bristol, Pa., and went to Bensalem High School, where she played on the varsity softball, basketball and field hockey teams. O’Keefe was married to Robert James Lake for 34 years. They began their lives together in Pennsylvania until her career with the IRS moved them to Maryland. She enjoyed working so much, that she worked until age 78. She created a lot of cherished friendships with her co-workers.
In 1995, she married David O’Keefe. She enjoyed spending time with the family, going to the beach and traveling. In the winters, she spent her time “RV-ing” in South Padre Island, Texas, and Leesburg, Fla., with her siblings, George and Virginia. O’Keefe was an active member of St. George’s United Methodist Church and enjoyed bible study.
O’Keefe found pleasure in watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports and perform at school events and was very proud of them. She was the matriarch and instilled the importance of family. O’Keefe valued and loved her family immensely and the love was returned tenfold. Besides her family, she had many close friends, all of whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, O’Keefe was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert James Lake and David O’Keefe; her son, Robert James Lake Jr.; her sisters, Virginia Bell and Sally Zeisloft; and her brother, Robert Bender. She is survived by her children, Kathleen Campbell, Linda Gibbs, and Lisa Rogers and her husband, Mike; her stepchildren, Robert O’Keefe and his wife, Anna, Julia Davis and her husband, George “Buck,” and John O’Keefe and his wife, Ginger “Gigi”; her grandchildren, Nicole Owens, Christen Nichols, Ryan Montgomery, Courtney Lake, Michael Gibbs, Shannon Rogers, Jessica Rogers and Zachary Gibbs; her step-grandchildren, John and Cortney O’Keefe; her great-grandchildren, Nathan Owens, Trace Montgomery, Nya and Jaden Nichols, Caden Buchanan and Emma Montgomery; her brother, George Bender and his wife, Virginia; her brother-in-law, Donald Bell II and his wife, Barbara; her sisters-in-law, Bertha Entwisle and Edith Puccio; and her many nieces, nephews, cousins and her countless friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Feed the Children; 333 North Meridian; Oklahoma City, OK 73107 or at www.feedthechildren.org.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral service was live-streamed online on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 (https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1103605). Arrangements are by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, Ocean View, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.