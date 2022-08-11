Frances D. Price, 87, of Selbyville, Del., died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Accent Care Inpatient at Wilmington Hospital in Wilmington, Del. Price was born in Washington, D.C., daughter of the late Francis Ellsworth Dodd and Marie Gladys (Link) Dodd.
She retired from work as a real estate secretary and was also co-owner of the former Pirates Den in Ocean City, Md.
Price was preceded in death by her husband, Earl P. Price Sr., in 2021. She is survived by four sons, Earl P. “Tim” Price Jr. of Berlin, Md., Lane Cox and Michael Cox of Downingtown, Pa., and Kevin Cox of Ocean City, Md.; three daughters, Sandra Whitehouse of Glendale, Ariz., Debbie Galati of Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., and Annette Brown of Summerfield, N.C.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services were to be private, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Price’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at www.stjude.org. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.