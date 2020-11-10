Floyd R. Vaughn, 82, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Mystic Island, N.J., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. He was born in New Rochelle, N.Y., to the late Floyd C. Vaughn and Grace P. Reid Vaughn.
Vaughn was a graduate of Vineland High School, in the Class of 1956, and was also a U.S. Air Force veteran. He retired from work for the DuPont chemical plant as an instrument mechanic after 27.5 years of service.
He was very active with outdoor activities, including boating, camping, crabbing, fishing and gardening, and he loved spending summers on the boat. Vaughn was a real-life MacGyver who could fix just about anything. He had a stubborn streak at times but was always willing to help someone if needed. He was a wonderful husband, father and friend who will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Vaughn was also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara E. Westog. He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Vera Jeannine Vaughn of Millsboro; a son, F. Michael Vaughn of Little Egg Harbor Township, N.J.; and his extended family members and friends.
A funeral service was scheduled for Nov. 9, 2020, at Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Interment was to follow on Nov. 10, 2020, at the Moss Street Cemetery in Hudson Falls, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to Mason Dixon VFW Post 7234; 29265 Marshy Hope Way; Ocean View, DE 19970. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.