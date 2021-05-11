Floyd Megee Jr., 82, a remarkable man who touched many lives, passed away in the care of Bayhealth Hospital’s Sussex Campus, in Milford, Del., on May 9, 2021. He was born on Feb. 8, 1939, to the late Floyd A. Megee and Myrtle Shockley Megee, in Millville, Del.
After high school, Megee served in the U.S. Army. He worked for and retired from E.I. DuPont Nemours Co. Nylon Plant in Seaford. Together with his wife, Gail, whom he married in 1960, he raised four children.
Megee also went on to own and operate Floyd’s Restaurant in Millsboro, Del., famous for Thursday-night chicken-and-dumplings. He created and ran the “Country Hoe-Downs,” starting in 1973 on a whim to support the Cub Scouts, running through 1993. The effort expanded, and raised more than $250,000 for scouting, fire companies and other various charities.
He was a well-known expert on antique cars, especially Studebakers. He was colorful and always had a humorous new story to tell, always with fresh material. He was also skilled at arts, crafts and woodworking.
In addition to his parents, Megee was preceded in death by his daughter Loriann White, in 2013; a sister, Reba Fleetwood; and a son-in-law, Tony Steele. Megee is survived by his beloved wife, Gail Pettyjohn Megee, who worked by his side, supporting all his endeavors, in addition to raising the family; three of his children, Lisa Lovenguth and her husband, Chris, of Milton, Del., Ron D. Megee of Georgetown, Del., and Don W. Megee and his wife, Tara, of Georgetown; nine grandchildren, Colby, Corey, Chelsea, Maggie, Kit, Chase, Lake, Nicki J. and Kennedy; six great-grandchildren, Patrick, Brayden, Landon, Jax, Brylee and Saunder; five sisters, Bonnie King of Georgetown, Bessie Banks and her husband, Roger, of South Carolina, Teresa Patterson and her husband Mark, of Dagsboro, Del., Rhonda Davis of Georgetown, and Cheryl Howard of Georgetown; a brother, Terry Megee of Georgetown; and three special ladies, Brigid, Jodi and Tara.
A funeral service and celebration of Megee’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del., officiated by the Rev. Bruce Rogers. Viewing and visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment will follow at St. John United Methodist Cemetery on Gravel Hill Road in Georgetown, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.