Floyd J. Toomey Jr., 64, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del. He was born in Lewes, Del., to Madeline Lewis Toomey and the late Floyd J. Toomey Sr.
Toomey served his country with the U.S. Army. He continued his life of service to others as a police officer and, prior to retirement, he had been police chief in both Dagsboro and Ellendale, Del.
He loved motorcycle riding, traveling and serving his community, and he was quite a history buff.
Toomey was preceded in death by his father, and by his first wife, Diane Toomey. He is survived by his mother; his second wife, Anne Persolio Toomey; two children, Floyd J. Toomey III and his wife, Amanda, and Tabitha Cranmer; three stepchildren, Cory Murray and his wife, Amanda, Alyssa Murray and her husband, Paul, and Remi Devine; siblings, “Dale” Toomey, Robert Toomey, and Sheila Wilson, wife of Fred; three grandchildren, Dakota Cranmer, Skye Cranmer and Helena Roberts; and his faithful companion, Greyson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., with visitation starting at 11 a.m., on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market Street, Georgetown, Del. Interment with military honors will be at Union Cemetery in Georgetown. All in attendance must wear a mask, and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols. Condolences may be sent online at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to “Floyd J. Toomey Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund; 125 West Mill Pond Dr., Selbyville, DE 19975.