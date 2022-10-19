Filomena A. “Anne” Kline, 66, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022,
at Tidal Health Nanticoke in Seaford, Del. She was born on May 26, 1956, to the late Donald and Pearl Condatore.
Kline graduated from St. Vincent Pallotti High School in 1973 and worked for a brief time at the University of Maryland. She was a homemaker for the majority of her life, and she had a passion for cooking and baking. Her apple cake, during the holidays, was an all-time favorite. She also enjoyed candy-making, collecting salt and pepper shakers from all over the world, and decorating. She loved playing card games with family and dining out with her husband.
In addition to her parents, Kline was preceded in death by her daughter Susan Hutson. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Kline; her children Thomas Hutson and his fiancée, Scarlett, of Charleston, S.C., Katherine Burris and her husband, Brian, of Laurel, Del., and Donald Hutson and his wife, Sarah, of Milford, Del.; and her grandchildren Kaleb Hutson, Kaden Hutson, Samuel Burris, Alivia Hutson, Luke Burris and Kameron Hutson. She is also survived by her brothers Michael Condatore and his wife, Betsy, and Patrick Condatore and his wife, Tammi.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggested donations in Kline’s memory to Camp Barnes, c/o Troop 4, Delaware State Police, 23652 Shortly RD, Georgetown, DE 19947, Attn: Jeff Hudson. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.