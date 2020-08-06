Ferdinand “Ferd” Scheidegg, 92, of Ocean View, Del., formerly of Lititz, Pa., passed away on Aug. 3, 2020, in Dover, Del. He was born April 27, 1928, in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late Ferdinand J Scheidegg and Anne Scheidegg (Dougherty).
“Ferd” proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Navy during World War II and received the World War II victory medal. After his military service, Scheidegg worked as a pipefitter at Gulf Oil and at Dupont in Deepwater, N.J., as a videographer until his retirement. Scheidegg had a fond love for aviation, airplanes, his family and friends. He videographed many family and friend events through the years. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 28 in Millsboro, Del.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Sybil Scheidegg, and his brother, Robert Scheidegg. He is survived by his son, Gerald Scheidegg and his wife, Linda, of Talmage, Pa.; brother, Allyn Scheidegg and his wife, Cass, of Florida; sisters, Arlene Matthews of Pennsylvania and Ann Scheidegg of New Jersey; his two grandchildren, Kim Dixon and husband, James Schemm, and Jarad Scheidegg and wife, Jolene Moore; four great-grandchildren, Ashley, Erika, Jewel and Journey of Pennsylvania; and his companion, Lilian Prado of Ocean View, Del.
Interment with full military honors will be at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa.
