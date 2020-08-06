Fayetta Djakovich, 96, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, while in the care of her granddaughter Dawn, VITAS Hospice and the staff of Paradise Senior Living in Georgetown, Del. She was born on March 2, 1924, in Millsboro to the late John S. and Eva Magee Short.
She retired from the Stockley Center, working as an administrative assistant. Djakovich was an active member of the Millsboro Wesleyan Church “The Journey.” She lived on the water and loved sitting on her porch to watch the boats, feeding the birds, crabbing and gardening. She had a lifelong friend in Ann Tyndall, whom she met early in her school years and remained friends with throughout their lives. Djakovich will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Peter Djakovich; a daughter, Patricia Nagle; a sister, Marguerite Briggs; two brothers, John and Dale Short; and a special friend and family member, Jane Pusey, who spent time with her at Paradise.
Djakovich is survived by a son-in-law, Jim Nagle of Danbury, Conn.; two grandchildren, Dawn Hudson and her husband, Brandon, of Millsboro; a grandson, Michael Djakovich of Laurel, Del; two great-grandchildren, Abigail and Ella Hudson; and her extended family members and friends.
The family gives a special thank you to VITAS Hospice, for their care and all those who have helped Djakovich through the years, and to the staff at Paradise Senior Living, who cared and loved her as their own family in the last two years.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to VITAS Hospice; 30265 Commerce Dr.; Millsboro, DE 19966.
Services will be private. Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.