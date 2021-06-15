On Friday, June 11, 2021, Faye J. (Provenza) Kuehnl of Selbyville, Del., formerly of Catonsville, Md., passed away. She was the daughter of the late Sam Provenza and Mary C. Provenza.
In addition to her parents, Kuehnl was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Frederick W. Kuehnl. She was also preceded in death by her loving sister, Rosemary Cancila and her dear friend James A. Cannon. She is survived by her brother-in-law, George Kuehnl and his wife, Vivian; two nieces, Deborah and Susan; her goddaughter, Kristen Neville; her two miniature dachshunds Sammie and A.J.; and many cousins.
A visitation will be held on Monday June 21, 2021, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE 19970. A visitation will also be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, 1630 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday June 24, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5422 Old Frederick Rd., Baltimore, MD 21229. Interment will follow at the New Cathedral Cemetery in Baltimore, Md. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations in Kuehnl’s name to the American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.