Everett “Sonny” Long III, 77, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at UNC Healthcare in Chapel Hill, N.C. He was born May 26, 1944, in Salisbury, Md., son of the late Everett Long Jr. and Helen Morris Long.
Long was the first lifeguard on the beach at Fenwick Island, Del., and served as captain of the beach patrol for six years. He lovingly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired at the rank of lieutenant colonel. He served in Vietnam and was the commanding officer of MWCS-28 and of 7th Communications Battalion. In later years, he enjoyed traveling the world, collecting seashells.
When he saw a need, his first thought was to provide assistance in some way. He was presented the Humanitarian of the Year Award by the Community Mayors of New York in recognition of his work with special children. He was instrumental in removing rusted vehicles and restoring Portsmouth Island, and he (and the North Carolina Shell Club) helped the Ocracoke Island Library replenish its shelves after severe flooding. At the time of his death, Long was the president of the North Carolina Shell Club and the vice-president of the Conchologists of America.
In addition to his parents, Long was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Schulze. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Waskey Long; daughters, Allison Gale (and Tom) of Wilmington, and Krista Jones (and Taylor) of Winnabow; and grandchildren, Laura, Finley, Christian and Riley.
A funeral service was to be held Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home—Swansboro. The family received friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Carolina Shell Club Scholarship Fund (Karlynn Morgan, North Carolina Shell Club, 3098 Shannon Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106) or to the charity of the giver’s choice.