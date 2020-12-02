Evelyn Marie Bunting Schwarz, 77, of Ocean View, Del., passed away peacefully on Nov. 28, 2020.
Schwarz was incredibly kind, thoughtful and caring. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otho Preston Bunting and Eveline Marie (Aitkins) Bunting; her brothers, George and Rodney; and sisters, Jean and Nancy.
She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Charlie; one daughter, Chrisie Mulcahey and her husband, Sean; two sons, Lawrence and his wife, Megan, and Charles and his wife, Mari; six wonderful grandchildren, Robert, Melanie, Sean Jr., Lawrence Jr., Brandon and Demetre; and three adorable great-grandchildren. The family send a special thanks to the angels who work at the Delaware Hospice Center and provided great care during her final days.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., with visitation beginning at noon, on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington Street, Millsboro, Del. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Delaware Hospice Center; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.