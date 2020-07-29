Evan J. “Jack” Griffiths Jr., 74, of Frankford, Del., formerly of Baltimore, Md., passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del. He was born in Baltimore on July 7, 1946, son of the late Evan J. Griffiths Sr. and the late Mary (Allen) Griffiths.
Griffiths was a heavy-equipment operator for the Operator Engineers Local #37 in Baltimore prior to moving to Delaware in 1990. After moving to Delaware, he was the part-owner of the Burger King franchise in Rehoboth Beach from 1991 until he sold the business in 2010.
Griffiths spent countless hours working in his garage, tinkering on his hotrods, motorcycles and boats. He also enjoyed his weekly Wednesday-night visits with friends and Fox’s Pizza Den in Selbyville, Del. His love of family was paramount in his life, especially his grandchildren and his beloved dog, Maggie.
In addition to his parents, Griffiths was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Stattel. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Sherrie (Lynch) Griffiths; a son, Evan Griffiths III and his wife, Nicole, of Bishopville, Md.; a daughter, Jill Griffiths of Aberdeen, Md.; a stepdaughter, Amy Lore and her husband, Bob, of Frankford; six grandchildren, Grace Griffiths, Evan Griffiths IV, Ricky Griffiths, Cody Griffiths, Marie Griffiths and Emilie Hough; a sister, Gwen Walker of Ocean City, Md.; a brother-in-law, Bob Walker of Virginia; and several nieces, nephews and their children.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.