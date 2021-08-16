Eva N. Bunting, 95, of Bishopville, Md., died peacefully at home on Aug. 10, 2021. She was born in St. Martin’s Neck, Md., and was the daughter of the late Russell Savage and Nettie (Palmer) Savage.
She was a farmer for many years, along with her husband, Walter, and they had owned Bunting & Bertrand before retiring. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Bishopville.
Bunting was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter H. Bunting, in 2008, and a daughter, Lana R. Bunting, in 1998.
Burial was to take place in the Zion church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bunting’s memory may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, c/o Sandra Venable, 11213 Beverly St., Bishopville, MD 21813. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.