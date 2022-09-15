Eunice Scheibe Rollings, 94, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Carroll Lutheran Village Healthcare Center, where she was a resident. Born May 19, 1928, in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of the late James Scheibe and Frances (Ellerman) Scheibe.
Rollings was a graduate of Southern High School and attended the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA). She worked as a Realtor into her 80s, for Coldwell Banker and Hickman Realty.
She enjoyed traveling across the country and world, socializing with friends, and family gatherings.
In addition to her parents, Rollings was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Nelson Rollings, who preceded her in death on Aug. 6, 2008. Surviving her are her sons Rick Rollings and his wife, Kathy, of Glenville, Pa., and Mitch Rollings and his wife, Paula, of Oolagah, Okla.; a brother, James Scheibe, of Hanover, Pa.; grandchildren Jason, Cody, Jonathan, Elizabeth and Kathryn; step-grandchildren Emily, Joe and Amanda; a great-granddaughter, Serenity; step-great-granddaughters Eleanor and Eliot; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Krug Chapel at Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, Md., where the family will receive visitors from 1 p.m. until the start of the service. An additional memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Ocean View Presbyterian Church, 67 Central Ave., Ocean View, Del., where the family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment will be private, in Ocean View, Del. In lieu of flowers, Rollings requested memorial contributions in her memory be made to Carroll Food Sunday, 10 Distillery Dr, Westminster, MD 21157, to the giver’s local food bank, and/or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel were handling arrangements. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.