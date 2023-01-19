Eugene Thomas “Gene” Kenton, 77, of Frankford, Del., passed peacefully in his home on Jan. 3, 2023, with family by his side. He was born Sept. 3, 1945, at Beebe Hospital in Lewes, Del., to the late Elsie Kenton (mother) and William H. Kenton (father).
Kenton grew up in Lewes as quite the star athlete and had a great shot at going pro in either baseball or football, but his parents had to relocate to Massachusetts in the middle of his high school athletic career. He did make it back to Delaware for his senior year, living in Milford with his older half-brother, the late Nelson Kenton and his family, where he still remained hopeful that he could get scouted. Many of his accomplishments during that time can be traced to a decade of newspaper clippings that he saved, which tell quite the story of a talented young athlete.
After high school, Kenton served during the Vietnam era in the U.S. Army, where his baseball talent was recognized, and he played ball in Germany for the U.S. Army. He loved to travel and was able to see the world through his time in the service. He always felt guilty that he was “playing ball” while all of his comrades were fighting in Vietnam, but he was ready and willing to lay down baseball if his country asked him to deploy to Vietnam. He later used his G.I. Bill to go to DelTech for computer science, where he again played baseball and was the star player on the team once again.
After graduation, he traveled around the country. He was married and had a daughter in California. After a divorce, he ended up back in his home state and built a successful business, Gene Kenton Painting, that he ran for 40 years in Bethany Beach, Del. He loved the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles, harness racing (he owned several race horses over the early 2000s), golf, fishing, bow-hunting, traveling, people-watching on the boardwalk, live music (Neil Diamond was his favorite) and hosting parties where he could watch friends and family enjoy themselves. He was 18 years sober and was a grateful friend of Bill W.
Kenton was preceded in death by his life partner of more than 30 years, Katie Peterson, and although they never married legally, he called her his “wife,” and they shared a beautiful life together before her passing in 2018; and by a grandson, Eric Peterson Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Sheri Kenton of Frankford, Del.; his step-son, Eric Peterson of Huntingtown, Md.; and six grandchildren (who were his pride and joy, and being their Pop Pop gave him the greatest joy in his life), Bridgette and Morgan Baker, Tommy McLaughlin, and Nancy, Delaney and Vivian Peterson. He was a beloved big brother and is also survived by William “Billy” Kenton of Dagsboro, Del.; Janet Swain of Lincoln, Del.; Elsie Kenton of Greenwood, Del.; and Helena Pepper of Milton, Del.
A celebration of Kenton’s life will be open to friends and family at 2 p.m. on March 5, 2023, at Slaughter Beach Fire Hall, 359 Bay Ave, Milford, DE 19963. His memorial website is at https://everloved.com/life-of/eugene-kenton/obituary/.