Eugene Francis “Gene” McNabb, 79, of Ocean View, Del., passed away at his home, with his family by his side, and went home to the Lord on Dec. 26, 2020. McNabb was born in March of 1941 in Washington D.C.
In 1971, he married Beverly in Kensington, Md. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this coming June. McNabb served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps between 1962 and 1968, and had worked as a sheet-metal mechanic until he retired in 2004. He attended Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington D.C.
McNabb is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughter, Ashley, and her husband, Jason; grandchildren, Garrett, Mackenzie and Gavan; and his sister, Anne Whelan.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated in the spring, as it will, hopefully, become safer to gather, with the date and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Delaware Hospice (www.delawarehospice.org/donate/memorial-gifts) or the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation (www.marineheritage.org/makedonation.html).