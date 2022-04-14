On April 4, 2022, at 1:14 a.m. Etta Mae Wells Ritter departed this lovely world. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born in Selbyville, Del., on June 15, 1943, daughter of the late Horace F. Wells, Sr. and the late Ida (Nicholson) Wells.
Ritter was a great woman who had a big heart and was loved by many. She was a member of the Degree of Pocahontas in Nassau, the Women of the Moose in Lewes/Rehoboth, the Eastern Star and the American Legion Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, Ritter was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Ritter, of Harbeson, Del.; a son, Randolph A. McCabe Sr., also of Harbeson, Del.; three grandsons, Brendon, Eli and A.J.; and two brothers, Horace “Buddy” Wells of Millsboro, Del., and John “Will” Wells Sr. of Dagsboro, Del.
She is survived by her two sons who she loved so much, Ralph McCabe and his spouse, Ronda, of Millsboro, Del., and Robert McCabe and his spouse, Brooke, of Preston, Md.; a stepson, Brad Ritter and his spouse, Laura; and a sister, Margaret Dennis of Bishopville, Md. She is also survived by her 21 grandchildren, Randolph McCabe Jr., Natasha Saintil (and Evens), Leslie McCabe, Mary Ellen Hocker (and Greg), Nicole Betts (and Dylan), Amber McCabe, Justin McCabe Sr., Brian McCabe, Chase Shockley, Dylan Kirts, Adam Ritter, Amanda Ritter, Aaron Ritter, Morgin Kirts, William McCabe, Mackenzie McCabe, Kaitlyn McCabe, Eddie Sears, David Parsons, Savannah Sears and Samantha McCabe; and her 25 great grandchildren, Deshawn McCabe, Leeanne Wilson, Ralph “Parker” McCabe, Wyatt Betts, Bryce Saintil, Nayla Saintil, Cali Baldwin, Mason Hocker, Greydon Hocker , Landen McCabe, Zoey Wilson, Ayden McCabe, Clayton Hocker, Breelyn Hocker, Payten McCabe, Kyle Corbin, Levi Griffith, Weston Betts, Blake Saintil, Justin McCabe Jr., Caileigh Wilson, Addison Thomas, Emella Ketchercid and Scarlett McCabe. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A visitation was to be held on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del. Interment was to be held privately at the Redmen’s Cemetery in Selbyville, Del. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com