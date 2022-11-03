Esther Jean Dorey, 86, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully at her home, with her family by her side, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. She was born to the late Roland Ellers and Sarah Hopkins Ellers on April 27, 1936, in Farmington, Del.
Dorey was a graduate of Harrington High School’s Class of 1955 and was active in the alumni gatherings with her classmates. She married John Reese Dorey, the love of her life, on March 4, 1956. They shared 66 years together and were blessed with four daughters. She was employed by Acme Markets, for which she worked in the Laurel, Selbyville and Berlin stores.
She attended Roxana United Methodist Church and was a member of Carey’s Methodist Church. She taught Sunday-school at both churches. She loved to welcome visitors at her home and would always offer to feed them while they were visiting. She will be remembered as a sweet, kind, warm and caring person. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt, mom-mom and friend. She will be dearly missed by many.
In addition to her parents, Dorey was preceded in death by three siblings, Irma Ellers, Shirley Downs and Roger Ellers. She is survived by her husband, John Reese Dorey, of Millsboro, Del.; four daughters, Karen (and Richard) Mihalik of Georgetown, Del., Jane (and Tom) Lane of Magnolia, Del., Sandra (and Keith) Doughty of Georgetown, and Lesia (and Dean) Jones of Georgetown; two brothers Kenneth (and Sue) Ellers and Roland Lee (and Marilyn) Ellers; along with a brother-in-law, James Downs, and a sister-in-law, Nancy Ellers. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A funeral service was to be held on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. The Revs. John Schutt and Tom Blackford were to officiate. Interment was to follow at Millsboro Cemetery. Flowers are welcome, or donations can be made in Dorey’s memory to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.