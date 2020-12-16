Obituary Ernest J. Ediger, 88 Dec 16, 2020 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ernest J. Ediger of Harbeson, Del., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. He was 88 years old.Services will be private. Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recent News State Government Efficiency & Accountability Review (GEAR) Board report released Go… Read More >> Police & Fire Missing Pittsville man’s body found in Millsboro Th… Read More >> Lifestyle Coat drive running through Jan. 17 A … Read More >> Green Delaware taps fund to replace diesel-guzzling school buses Th… Read More >> View More Recent News