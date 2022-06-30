Ernest Davis, 94, of Georgetown, Del., passed away in the care of his daughter and hospice care in Frankford, Del. on June 17, 2022.
He was born on October 29, 1927, to the late Vaughn and Maggie Taylor Davis in Taylorville, Md. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife Margie Lynch Davis in 1983, his second wife Pearl Eva Davis in 2012, and his companion Arvella Sirman known as “Buddy” in April of this year; seven siblings, as well as three children: a son, Jimmy Lee Davis in 1966, and two daughters, Rosemary Stewart in 2014 and Wilma Lee Nelson in 2020.
He was a veteran of the US Army Air Corps and lived a very active life. He retired from Moore Business Forms, a paper products manufacturer. He loved playing guitar and singing. He sang in nursing homes and hospitals with his friend Bob Truitt. When he was young, he and his friend Ralph Pettit played guitar and sang on the radio. He loved everybody, was easy going and was very hardworking.
He is survived by three children Wayne E. Davis (Rosa) of Parsonsburg, Md., Shirley Ann Davis of Willards, Md. and Susie Pearl Davis Rickards (Lester) of Frankford, Del. He was also blessed by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends.
A funeral service was to be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966. Interment was to follow at Jerusalem U.M.C. Cemetery in Parsonsburg, Md.
