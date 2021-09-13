Ernest “Burt” Lumley, 93, of Georgetown, Del., passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. He was born and raised in the Wilkes-Barre, Pa., area and had lived in Pompton Lakes, N.J., and Oakridge, N.J., before retiring to Delaware.
He loved music and was blessed with a beautiful tenor singing voice. He sang with numerous barbershop quartets and choruses, and had won many awards for his vocal abilities as a young boy and throughout his life. His barbershop quartet, The Rocket Tones, were the 1961 M.A.D. Champions from a record field of 53 competing quartets. In more recent years, he had sung with the local chorus The Pride of Delmarva. He continued his love of singing and performing even into his 90s.
Lumley is survived by his wife, Virginia “Ginger” Lumley, and his stepson, Harry Baldwin of Georgetown, Del. He is also survived by two daughters, Carol Lumley-Spock of Wayne, N.J., and Nancy Chadwick of Neptune, N.J. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Kelsey, Steven and Shawn, as well as two great-grandchildren Wes, and Uma.
Services and interment were to be private. Due to his love of animals, the family suggested donations in Lumley’s memory to an animal shelter of the giver’s choice. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.