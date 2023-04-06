Erna M. Pulver, 87, of Lewes, Del., formerly of Baldwinsville, N.Y., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, March 24, 2023, at her home.
She was born in Richfield Springs, N.Y. on Sept. 22, 1935, daughter of the late Charles O’Connor and the late Elizabeth (Weiler) O’Connor. She graduated from Richfield Springs Schools and Geneseo State University in Geneseo, N.Y., with her Bachelors’ Degree in Education.
She was a retired educator from Palmer Elementary School in the Baldwinsville School District, where she taught first and second grades. She was an active parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Baldwinsville, N.Y. Erna was a lover of nature, birds, butterflies and walking. She could often be seen walking around the village of Baldwinsville or at Beaver Lake Nature Center. She was a past volunteer at Syracuse Homes and the Female Charitable Society in Baldwinsville. She was also a loyal fan of Syracuse Orange basketball and football. Though she moved to Delaware in 2021, her heart was always in New York state.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred R. Pulver, in 1968; and three siblings, Edna Kaminski, John O’Connor and Paul O’Connor. Erna is survived by a son, Brendan Pulver and his wife, Siobhan Duggan; two daughters, Elizabeth Nolan and her husband, Michael and Amy Curtis and her husband, Richard; seven grandchildren, Kathryn Curtis, Nicholas Curtis, Daniel Nolan, Kieran Nolan, Liam Nolan, Declan Duggan Pulver and Caoimhe Duggan Pulver and five great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be considered to Rescue Mission of Syracuse or the Baldwinsville Food Bank.
