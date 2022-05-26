Erik T. Christian, 85, of Clarksville, Del., died on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Christiana Hospital in Wilmington, Del. He was born in Brunswick, Maine, on May 30, 1936. He was the only child of Sheldon and Cora Christian.
Christian graduated from Goddard College in Vermont with his bachelor’s degree and New Hampshire University with his master’s degree in psychology. He met Mary Catherine Cramer of Tarentum, Pa., while he was completing his master’s degree in New Hampshire. They married on May 27, 1961. They lived in New Hampshire, and later, Pennsylvania. In 1966, they moved to Delaware.
He worked as a clinical psychologist for the State of Delaware and, later, Correction Medical Services for many years. He was also an adjunct instructor of psychology at Wilmington University. In addition, he was a prolific writer and had many of his poems published. He was a long-time parishioner of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del. His faith was of upmost importance to him, and he was always ready and willing to be called upon no matter the request. He put the thoughts and feelings of others at the forefront throughout his life. He had many hobbies, including writing, comic book collecting (he especially loved Batman), and gardening. His garden was always beautifully cared for and prosperous. He was especially proud of his roses. He was loved by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Christian was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary, and his son Erik J. Christian. He is survived by two daughters, Deborah Wright of Clayton, Del., and Sheila Christian of Brooksville, Fla., and a son, Gregory Christian of Milford, Del. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Gregory “Jay” Christian Jr. of Fenwick Island, Del., Erik Wright of Clayton, Del., Connor Christian of Clarksville, Del., Cayla Christian of Dover, Del., Corey Christian of Federalsburg, Md., and Brandon Wright of Clayton.
A Catholic memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Melson’s Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del. The service will be a joint memorial for Christian and for his wife, Mary, who died in September 2020. Friends and family may gather starting at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requested that donations be made in Christian’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association.