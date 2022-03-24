Erik Dennis “Andy” Anderson, 75, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Gaithersburg, Md, “reached his expiration date” on March 14, 2022 (Pi Day). Anderson was born in Syracuse, N.Y., on Oct. 29, 1946. He is the son of the late Jalmar L. Anderson and Florence S. (Weed) Anderson of Damascus, Md.
Anderson grew up in Montgomery County, Md., and attended high school at the Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, VA. After attending junior college, he went on to work in research laboratories at the National Institute of Standards & Technology in Gaithersburg, Md., as an engineering technician. Upon his retirement in 1999 after more than 32 years of service, he and his family moved to Sussex County, Del.
During his retirement years, he enjoyed many pursuits, including taking drives in his sports car, traveling throughout the United States, visiting museums and learning more about ancient history. He also volunteered his time and efforts with several programs, including the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program and the National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association. Also, for many years he was an active member of the Delaware Easy Striders Hiking Club. Anderson was also a published author and photographer.
He will always be remembered for his love of leaning, his sense of humor and the fact that he was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be greatly missed by his daughter Jill and partner, Adrianne, as well as relatives and friends whose lives were touched by him.
Anderson is survived by his daughter Jill M. Anderson of Richmond, Va.; his partner and the love of his life, Adrianne R. Moore of Millsboro, Del,; stepson, Mason Z. Moore, also of Millsboro; his older brothers, Roy W. Anderson of New Market, Md., and C. Lex Anderson of Las Vegas, Nev.
As per his wishes, there will not be a funeral service. A celebration of his life will be held on May 14, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Long Neck Shores Clubhouse, 26775 Rd 299, Millsboro, Del. Donations may be made in his name to the Colonels Club, Massanutten Military Academy, 614 S. Main Street, Wood Stock, VA 22664. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.