Eric Vance “Rick” Allbritton, 61, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Selbyville, Del., on July 18, 2021. He was born in Baltimore to Roy and Helen Allbritton on Oct. 20, 1959.
Allbritton preceded in death by his parents, Roy in 1992 and Helen in 2016. He is survived by his wife of nearly 38 years, Tammy; his children, Jessica and her husband, Luis, Kimberly and her husband, Erick, and Alex and Garrett; four grandchildren; and his siblings, R. Lee Allbritton and Jodi Allbritton, Sandi and Rick Smith, Melissa and Ron Price, and Todd Allbritton.
Allbritton will be cremated and has requested there be no formal ceremony. However, a celebration of his life and scattering of ashes may take place later in the year. Any plans will be shared with family and friends at a later date.