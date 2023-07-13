Ercia Claudette (Haines) Saville, 85, of Newark and Ocean View Del., went to be with the Lord, after a long illness, on June 19, 2023, at Bayview Hospital in Dover, Del. She was born June 4, 1938, in Augusta, W.Va., the daughter of Osa H. Haines and Orlena F. Haines.
During her teen years, Saville helped on the family orchard in rural West Virginia, and was known as “Peachy.” She was a majorette in the high school marching band and usually represented her class during high school social events. She and Garland D. Saville graduated together from Romney High School, Romney, W.Va., in 1956. He went on active duty in the U.S. Army, and she entered airline stewardess training school. They kept in touch and were married in 1958. When Garland Saville graduated from Shepherd College in 1964, they settled in Delaware.
Ercia Saville loved the beach, and in 1972 they purchased a property in Ocean View, Del. The family spent most of their free time at the beach while the boys were growing up. She was a homemaker, a good cook, and kept her family well fed and cared for their sons. She also made sure the birds and animals on their properties had food and water and did so until her death.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Genevieve C. Merton. She is survived by her husband, Garland Saville; sons, Michael Saville of Newark, Del., Christopher Saville (and Karyn) of Ocean View, Del., and Troy Saville of Bear, Del. She is also survived by grandsons Bradlee Saville and Bradyn Saville of Ocean View, Del.; a step-granddaughter and great-grandson, Kara Lynch and Ethan James of Selbyville, Del.; sisters Marietta Lipscomb and Myrna Palmer of Winchester, Va.; nieces, Debby Parrish (and Russ) of Winchester, Va., Patsy Smith (and Tim) of Hedgesville, W.Va., and Monica Kesner (and Roger) of Augusta, W.Va.; nephews, Mark Lipscomb (and Pam) of Winchester, Va., and Sammy Saville (and Christine) of Romney, W.Va., and many cousins in Virginia and West Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Saville’s honor may be made to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company Building Fund, 35554 Atlantic Avenue, Millville, DE 19967. Condolences may be made online by visiting www.melsonfunealservices.com.